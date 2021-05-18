Slipknot's Corey Taylor launched his solo CMFTour on Monday (May 17) with the first of two "dine-out concerts" at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe, Ariz.

Luckily for fans who weren't present, concertgoers there to witness the notable event captured plenty of the performance from Taylor and his band on video. Last year, the singer played a virtual concert following the emergence of his debut solo album, CMFT — but Monday was the first time since the coronavirus pandemic that Taylor's headed out on a multi-city tour.

According to a report from Metal Insider, the musician stuck to his promise of including Slipknot and Stone Sour material alongside his other work to make for a well-rounded show. At the first Arizona concert, that meant he dusted off Stone Sour classics such as "Bother" and "Zzyzx Rd." He also performed cover songs by other artists such as John Cafferty's "On the Dark Side" and Pink Floyd's "In The Flesh?"

Slipknot will soon be returning to the road themselves. The band has European dates plotted for summer before they wrap 2021 at Knotfest Brazil. Knoftest Japan is currently scheduled for 2022.

Below, see all the remaining dates on the CMFTour, followed by multiple fan-captured clips of Monday's concert in Arizona. Get CMFTour tickets and more information at Corey Taylor's website.

Corey Taylor Spring 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

May 18 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

May 20 - Lubbock, Texas @ Lonestar Event Center

May 21 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center

May 22 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

May 24 - Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Outdoors

May 26 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

May 28 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Pop's

May 29 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

May 30 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

June 1 - Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theatre

June 3 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Center

June 5 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's Entertainment Center

June 7 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

June 11 - Detroit, Mich. @ Harpo's

June 12 - East Moline, Ill. @ Rust Belt

June 15 - Dubuque, Iowa @ Five Flags Event Center

June 17 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Horizon Event Center

June 18 - Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion Ballroom

June 19 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre

Corey Taylor, Live at Marquee Theatre (Tempe, Ariz.) - May 17, 2021

Corey Taylor, "CMFT Must Be Stopped" (Live) - May 17, 2021

Corey Taylor, "Bother" (Live) - May 17, 2021

Corey Taylor, "Zzyzx Road" (Live) - May 17, 2021

Corey Taylor, "On the Dark Side" (Live) - May 17, 2021

Corey Taylor, "In the Flesh?" (Live) - May 17, 2021