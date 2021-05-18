Corey Taylor Kicks Off Solo ‘CMFTour’ — See Footage From the First Show
Slipknot's Corey Taylor launched his solo CMFTour on Monday (May 17) with the first of two "dine-out concerts" at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe, Ariz.
Luckily for fans who weren't present, concertgoers there to witness the notable event captured plenty of the performance from Taylor and his band on video. Last year, the singer played a virtual concert following the emergence of his debut solo album, CMFT — but Monday was the first time since the coronavirus pandemic that Taylor's headed out on a multi-city tour.
According to a report from Metal Insider, the musician stuck to his promise of including Slipknot and Stone Sour material alongside his other work to make for a well-rounded show. At the first Arizona concert, that meant he dusted off Stone Sour classics such as "Bother" and "Zzyzx Rd." He also performed cover songs by other artists such as John Cafferty's "On the Dark Side" and Pink Floyd's "In The Flesh?"
Slipknot will soon be returning to the road themselves. The band has European dates plotted for summer before they wrap 2021 at Knotfest Brazil. Knoftest Japan is currently scheduled for 2022.
Below, see all the remaining dates on the CMFTour, followed by multiple fan-captured clips of Monday's concert in Arizona. Get CMFTour tickets and more information at Corey Taylor's website.
Corey Taylor Spring 2021 U.S. Tour Dates
May 18 - Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre
May 20 - Lubbock, Texas @ Lonestar Event Center
May 21 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center
May 22 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
May 24 - Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Outdoors
May 26 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom
May 28 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Pop's
May 29 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works
May 30 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal
June 1 - Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theatre
June 3 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Event Center
June 5 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's Entertainment Center
June 7 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
June 11 - Detroit, Mich. @ Harpo's
June 12 - East Moline, Ill. @ Rust Belt
June 15 - Dubuque, Iowa @ Five Flags Event Center
June 17 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Horizon Event Center
June 18 - Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion Ballroom
June 19 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre