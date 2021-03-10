Need more Corey Taylor in your life? If that's the case, you're in luck! The rocker just recently unveiled a breezy acoustic version of "Samantha's Gone," one of the high-powered singles from the Slipknot and Stone Sour singer's debut solo album, 2020's CMFT.

The rockin' and rollin' fun of the original track was mirrored in its music video's cameos from Steel Panther and others. But the acoustic redux of "Samantha's Gone" peels the layers back for a more intimate understanding of the song's workings. It shows Taylor's craft as a singer-songwriter with no added trappings: Just a man and some guitar, singing a song for those who will listen.

Lend it your ears down toward the bottom of this post.

"'Samantha's Gone' is probably one of my favorite songs I ever wrote, with one of the biggest choruses I've ever written," Taylor explained last year to Maniacs. "But it's made special by the fact that I offered that song to three different bands, and they turned it down over the years, and I wrote that one about 13 years ago."

We're sure plenty of Corey fans are happy the tune stayed put in the Slipknot rocker's solo stable. "Samantha's Gone" was the most recent electric single to be culled from CMFT, following the bangers "Culture Head," "HWY 666," "CMFT Must Be Stopped" and "Black Eyes Blue."

Corey Taylor, "Samantha's Gone" (Acoustic Version)