Deftones have unveiled an edgy clothing and accessories collaboration with the hyped streetwear brand Stray Rats and the fashion designer Marc Jacobs' specialty polysexual label Heaven.

The Chino Moreno-led alt-metal band celebrated the launch with a concert at a Marc Jacobs event at Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg on March 2.

The Deftones-inspired fashion line includes a coach jacket, a distressed knit sweater, sweatshirts, T-shirts and tops — all marked with iconic Deftones imagery and motifs, as Hypebeast reported.

See photos of some of the pieces below.

You can get your hands on the new Deftones gear at the Marc Jacobs website. There, you can also — for some reason — purchase Deftones' Around the Fur CD for $30. Rings, hairpins, earrings and other items centered on Deftones art are also available.

Marc Jacobs has rubbed elbows with rock culture before, having Courtney Love be a model and getting into litigation with Nirvana over their smiley face design.

Deftones' latest, Ohms, was Loudwire's 2020 Album of the Year. The band delayed touring behind the album until last year. Deftones have 2023 festival dates scheduled at Las Vegas' Sick New World, Florida's Welcome to Rockville and Ohio's Sonic Temple.

