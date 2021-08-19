Fear Factory guitarist and creative figurehead Dino Cazares said this week that he's finally located a lead vocalist to replace former Fear Factory singer and co-founding member Burton C. Bell.

But he's not disclosing who it is just yet, although the rocker did let slip that it is a male singer and not a female vocalist, going on to explain that he had considered women for the role.

The Fear Factory update arrived during a livestream Q&A that Bucketlist Entertainment conducted with Cazares on Wednesday (Aug. 18). In June, the industrial metal mainstays released their latest album, Aggression Continuum, with Burton's vocals on the record even though he left the band last year.

"For those of you who don't know," the longtime Fear Factory guitarist said during the Bucketlist chat, "our singer quit after 30 years, so I've been looking for a new singer. And I'm first here to tell you that I have definitely nailed it down to one person. I'm not gonna reveal who that is yet — not yet." [via Blabbermouth]

Instead, Cazares added that he'll likely wait until after he returns from filling in with Soulfly on their summer 2021 tour to go "back to the studio, and I'll be writing some new new Fear Factory songs with the new singer, because I'd like to introduce him with a new song."

As for the pool of prospective singers he tried out, the guitarist indeed said he "auditioned a few women, yes. But it didn’t work out — not because they were female or anything like that. Because I wanted to pick whoever was best for the position, and it turned out to be a guy."

Watch the new interview with Cazares below.

Dino Cazares' Live Q&A With Bucketlist TV - Aug. 18, 2021