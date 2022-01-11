In 2004, a young Evanescence fan won a contest to DJ for a morning at an easy listening station on their hometown radio dial.

But when their allotted hour arrived, the music lover played only deep cuts from the Amy Lee-led rock band. They now jokingly admit they "ruined everyone's morning commute" with the programming.

At least that's how the fan remembered it last month on Reddit, the user-submitted news and discussion site where they shared seeming photographic proof of their onetime DJ slot. The photo has since gone viral.

See the pic down toward the bottom of this post.

The user posted the image of their radio visit on Dec. 28 to subreddit r/blunderyears, a place to share "pictures from a regrettable past," according to the forum.

Alongside the photo, the Reddit poster u/losvestidosrojos explained, "In 2004 I won a contest to DJ at my very small hometown’s easy-listening radio station. I proceeded to play an hour of Evanescence deep cuts and ruined everyone’s morning commute."

That's certainly one way to get the day started. And we can't help but wonder if anyone in the fan's area still remembers that Evanescence-filled hour that happened 18 years ago.

At the time, Evanescence would have been hot on the heels of their debut album, 2003's Fallen, which contained rock radio hits such as "Bring Me to Life" and "My Immortal." The popular album inspired numerous music fans around the world.

Evanescence then went on to release the albums The Open Door (2006), Evanescence (2011) and the remix album Synthesis (2017), comprised of reworked versions of classic Evanescence tracks.

Last year, Evanescence released their latest, The Bitter Truth. The album's songs like "Use My Voice" in turn inspired a comic book series. In December, Evanescence postponed several concerts due to COVID-19; they plan to hit the road again later this month.

Perhaps the nostalgic Reddit fan can get another hour on radio to play some newer Evanescence tunes.