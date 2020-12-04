Evanescence have spent the last couple years discussing the inevitability of a new album. Three new songs — "Wasted on You," "The Game Is Over" and "Use My Voice" — and an album title — The Bitter Truth — already came this year and now fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the record will officially come out March 26 in 2021. A fourth single, "Yeah Right," has also just been released.

The Bitter Truth is the first original full length album from Evanescence since they dropped their self-titled record in 2011 with the Synthesis album (a reimagining of existing songs alongside a pair of new ones) serving as a stopgap between the two.

On "Yeah Right," singer Amy Lee takes a cynical jab at Evanescence's experience as a cog in the machine that is the music industry. On the track, which teeters between a restrained industrial groove and a free-flying chorus, Lee mocks the idea of fair financial compensation for the sacrifices artists make, understanding that it is likely to never happen.

Read the lyrics to "Yeah Right" directly below and listen to the song at the bottom of the page.

I’m the widow

On the tip tippy toppy of the highest high of low

And I’m the shadow

Of the first little flower on the brightest patch of snow

Happiness can be hard to find

I’m so slap silly happy everybody wants to take mine Yeah right

That sounds nice

Everything we ever wanted and more

Someday we’ll get paid

More than it was worth to sell our souls

Yeah right Yeah I’m a rock star

I’m a queen resurrected just as messed up as before

Twist the knife hard

Just makes it easier to tell you I don’t need you anymore Life’s a game, till you lose- then what?

I’m reaching a new level of not giving a fuck Yeah right

That sounds nice

Everything we ever wanted and more

Someday we’ll get paid more than it was worth to sell our souls

Tell me how is the real world treating you?

Is that my fault too?

My one mistake was giving more and more and more Yeah right

Baby that sounds nice

Everything we ever wanted and more

Someday we’ll get paid

More than it was worth to sell our souls, sell our souls Yeah right

That sounds nice

More than it was worth to sell our souls…

Pre-orders for The Bitter Truth, which will be released through BMG, can be placed here. View the album art beneath the video player below.

While the touring remains tabled as the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge worldwide, Evanescence are serving up their first livestream concert to tide fans over during a prolonged absence of live, in-person shows.

'Evanescence: A Live Session From Rock Falcon Studio' will be held on Dec. 5 at 4PM ET / 1PM PT / 9PM GMT. Head here for more information and to purchase tickets, visit this location.

Evanescence, "Yeah Right"

Evanescence, The Bitter Truth

