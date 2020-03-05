Falling in Reverse Cancel Show as WWE’s Paige Undergoes Emergency Surgery

WWE Superstar and Backstage co-host Paige recently underwent emergency surgery to have an ovarian cyst removed, which (in-part) led to boyfriend Ronnie Radke to cancel a show with Falling in Reverse. Radke addressed the situation on Twitter, slamming a fan who complained about the March 4 gig being called off.

Originally, Falling in Reverse announced the show’s cancelation was due to drummer Johnny Mele coming down with food poisoning. “Sacramento - we’re sorry to say we must cancel tonight’s sold out show at Ace of Spades. Our drummer Johnny came down with food poisoning and is unable to play. We’re sorry for any inconvenience. Refunds are available at point of purchase,” the band wrote on social media.

Unfortunately, Ronnie Radke was also dealing with a separate health issue. Before the news of Paige’s surgery was made public, Radke hit back at a fan who was complaining about the show:

Minutes later, he shared a photo of Paige in a hospital bed, explaining why he had to be by her side on March 4. “Sacramento, not only did my drummer fall completely ILL to food poisoning, @RealPaigeWWE had to have an emergency surgery to remove an ovarian cyst. So even if my drummer wasn’t sick I still would’ve canceled. so if you’re mad.. don’t buy another ticket to my show again.”

Sacramento was the final date of the band’s ‘The Drug in Me Is Gold’ tour. Falling in Reverse will head out on tour with Asking Alexandria, Wage War and Hyro the Hero beginning April 30 in Phoenix, Ariz.