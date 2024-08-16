What Fans Are Saying About Falling In Reverse’s Long-Awaited New Album ‘Popular Monster’

The new Falling in Reverse album Popular Monster is out, and the record has sparked quite a bit of discussion on social media.

It's probably not surprising that singer Ronnie Radke, one of the more polarizing figures in rock, has received some of the more polarizing reviews for the new album, but there's also been quite a bit of discussion on the manner in which the album was released as well. So what are people saying about the Popular Monster album? Check out the social media commentary below.

What Are People Saying About Falling in Reverse's Popular Monster Album?

As stated prior, there's a bit of a split on the reaction to the new album. But still, the positive response appears to be outweighing the negative overall. Those sharing their love for the record had some interesting things to say.

There were several fans calling the album a "banger." "No other band or artist gets me as excited for new music like Ronnie Radke/Falling in Reverse! Every new song a rich, exciting and satisfying experience!!," remarked another fan. "One thing about falling in reverse. love em or hate em. they can WRITE extremely catchy choruses," admitted another commenter.

See some of the love for the Popular Monster album below.

Fans also started sharing love for the songs on the album. One fan noted, "New Falling in Reverse album has some WILD collabs. What is happening?" Another added, "Prequel by falling in reverse sounds like if NF went political." "Prequel was epic as hell! Def one of my top faves," added another. And yet another person shouted out "Trigger Warning" calling it "so far my favorite non single off the new album!"

READ MORE: Who Is Ronnie Radke Calling Out on Falling in Reverse's "NO FEAR"?

But not everyone was digging what Falling in Reverse were delivering. Some fans seemed genuinely disappointed while others had a little more vitriol in their distaste for the new record.

"I love falling in reverse but I don't like the album. Really disappointed," remarked one fan. Another noted that aside from the previously released singles, they had issues as well, claiming, "The “new” stuff is basically rap with political undertones (not my cup of tea). I was hoping for more “Ronald” themed songs. 6-2"

Others commented, "Don't think these new songs are even worthy of a fucking landfill," "holy shit this falling in reverse album is so much worse than i anticipated" and "Falling in Reverse’s new album is actually just bad. It’s sooo fucking corny. The entire album is that one Ricky Gervais speech where he’s like 'you just can’t say that anymore' for 10 minutes straight."

One Other Issue

One recurring complaint from fans was that the new album mostly consisted of material that had already been released as individual singles, some up to five years ago.

"New album by falling in reverse is such a scam lol, barely any new tracks and selling in 2024 track from 2019," pointed out one person on the X platform. "New falling in reverse album is good but idk the 7 year wait for majority of the album to be singles released years ago feels empty," added another.

But one fan chose to look at it from another perspective. "Imagine not knowing any song until today. this album is a banger," they added.

How to Get / Listen to Falling in Reverse's Popular Monster

You've seen what everyone else is saying. Now it's time to form your own opinion. Falling in Revere's Popular Monster album is out now and is available in multiple formats through the Falling in Reverse website.

It should also be noted that the band is currently on tour, and you'll likely catch more than a few of these songs during their setlists. The coming week features shows in Idaho and Washington, with many more set to follow. Stay up to date on their touring and get ticketing information through their website.