Falling in Reverse Issue Statement on U.K. Tour Postponement

Falling in Reverse have issued a statement on the postponement of the remainder of their 2024 U.K. tour dates.

The Ronnie Radke-led outfit is currently on tour in Europe. Following a handful of other show cancelations, the band's upcoming U.K. shows that were set to take place from Dec. 4 to the 16 have been postponed due to problems with Radke's visa.

"We regret to announce that the home office has denied Ronnie's visa application for the remaining 2024 U.K. shows... The U.K. is currently refusing entry to visa applicants who served more than 12 months prison time, as Ronnie did in 2008," the statement on their Instagram story reads.

"Therefore, we will not be able to come to the U.K. this month to perform the shows we were greatly looking forward to. We will be postponing the shows to next year while we continue to work through this issue legally to obtain the necessary visa."

The new dates are to be announced. Fans should hold onto their tickets, and if they cannot attend the rescheduled dates, they'll receive a refund.

See the full statement below, and see the rest of Falling in Reverse's upcoming tour dates on their website.

Falling in Reverse Postpone U.K. Shows Instagram - @fallinginreverse loading...

Falling in Reverse canceled a handful of other European shows over the last few weeks, citing "production related logistical issues" as the reason for the decision. When a fan asked Radke online why their show in Vienna, Austria was canceled, the vocalist went on a rant, throwing expletives at the fan and arguing that people "don't understand" the many reasons shows get canceled.

READ MORE: Rock + Metal Musicians Who've Served Time in Prison

"Go eat a f--king Vienna sausage and shut the f--k up,” he remarked at the end of his tangent.

Radke also seemed to be feuding with Austria's Nova Rock Festival over the weekend after Falling in Reverse were pulled from the 2025 lineup, which will be headlined by Korn, Linkin Park, Slipknot and Electric Callboy.

Falling in Reverse had just announced to perform at the event in mid-November, so it's unclear whether they dropped off the lineup themselves or were booted from it. Regardless, Radke shared a photo of a can of Vienna sausages with the band's name on it on his Instagram story and tagged the festival.

Ronnie Radke Vienna Sausage Instagram Story Instagram - @ronnieronnieradke / ThePRP loading...