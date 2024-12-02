Ronnie Radke is once again going off, but this time he's feuding with Austria after Falling in Reverse were removed from a 2025 festival lineup.

The band canceled a handful of European performances in mid November that were set to take place in Wurzburg, Germany; Budapest, Hungary and Tilburg, Netherlands, citing "production related logistical issues" [via The PRP]. In the same statement, Falling In Reverse announced an additional show in Prague, Czechia for Nov. 28.

Later in the month, Falling in Reverse canceled two more concerts — one in Vienna, Austria (which they canceled the day of the show), as well as the newly-added Prague date. Without providing a reason, the band wrote, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the following shows," according to another article by The PRP.

The band's social media accounts do not currently mention anything about these cancelations, but the venue in Prague shared a post on Facebook on Nov. 26 that read, "The Falling in Reverse concert is unfortunately canceled due to singer's illness, including Hollywood Undead performance."

Radke Goes off on Fan for Asking About Canceled Show

As noted in the aforementioned PRP story, a fan asked Radke why Falling in Reverse's Austrian performance was called off during a video game stream on Nov. 26.

"Listen, you guys never understand what it’s like touring across the country, exhausted and tired. We didn’t cancel the show. Shut the f--k up Wednesday. You can f--king get the f--k out of my stream," the singer responded, calling the fan a slew of other expletives.

"I don’t owe you sh-t. You understand. if a show gets canceled, know it’s for an important reason. You don’t understand. There’s safety things, there’s there’s reasons for… there’s people’s personal health, there’s safety issues that happen," he continued.

"There’s literally so many laundry list of things that are potentially at play here. It’s not just, you know what? ‘I don’t want to play Vienna. Cancel it. F--k these people.' That’s not how this works."

Radke further noted Bad Omens' tour cancelation from earlier this year, which was the result of frontman Noah Sebastian needing to tend to his mental health. The Falling in Reverse singer suggested that fans weren't as outraged at Sebastian when that decision was made as they are at his own band.

"Go eat a f--king Vienna sausage and shut the f--k up,” he concluded

You can hear the rest of the audio below.

Ronnie Radke Goes off on Fan Asking About Falling in Reverse Cancelation

Falling in Reverse Removed From 2025 Nova Rock Festival

Falling in Reverse posted about their inclusion for the 2025 installment of Austria's Nova Rock Festival on Nov. 14.

Korn, Linkin Park, Slipknot and Electric Callboy are headlining the event, but Falling in Reverse have since been removed from the lineup.

The PRP reports that Nova Rock Festival shared a brief statement that read, "Falling In Reverse will not play at Nova Rock 2025," though we couldn't locate the post on any of their social media accounts.

Though it's unclear whether the festival booted Falling in Reverse from the lineup or if the band dropped off on their own, Radke shared a post on his Instagram story that appeared to be in response to the news — a can of Vienna sausage with Falling in Reverse and the singer's name on it.

See it below.

Ronnie Radke Vienna Sausage Instagram Story Instagram - @ronnieronnieradke / ThePRP loading...