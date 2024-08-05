As Finger Eleven released their brand-new song, "Adrenaline," ahead of their next full-length album — what will be their first in a decade — frontman Scott Anderson joined Loudwire Nights to open up about just how happy he's been lately.

"It's got a bit of an edge, but it doesn't have the angst that early-2000s Finger Eleven had," Anderson told host Chuck Armstrong about the new song.

"My goal was to try to harness some energy without any negativity attached to it. I can't hold onto that."

Anderson admitted he thought it would be disingenuous to fabricate some form of anger or angst on the band's new music, but even without darkness driving the songwriting, he and the band came up with a powerful, heavy experience in "Adrenaline."

"I'm a happier person, but hard music, if you can sort of figure out how to deliver it without [negativity], that's a good thing."

Scott Anderson's Life-Changing Experience

For many, the last few years could have driven them deeper into angst and frustration, but Anderson had a life-changing experience just ahead of the global pandemic.

"I had a little baby boy," he said, smiling.

"That time was a very silver lining, you know ... I came out of the pandemic with a different point of view ... I try to really have a blank canvas, but the only mission statement is try not to be negative. That's the only mission statement."

Though his new child transformed his perspective, he did reveal that he's felt this gradual shift toward being happier for awhile.

"I think [this song] is some of the most successful heavy music we've been able to do," he said.

"The band is really happy creatively."

What Else Did Finger Eleven's Scott Anderson Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

What it means to him that the majority of the band is still comprised of founding members — and that the "newest" member has been with Finger Eleven for 10 years

Where the band is at in the making of their next full-length album

What it's like being on the road with Creed right now

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Scott Anderson joined Loudwire Nights on Friday, Aug. 2

