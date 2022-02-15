Ghost used Valentine's Day 2022 to cheekily compare their Satanic Swedish rock band to the movie Ghost, the 1990 romantic drama starring Demi Moore and the late Patrick Swayze.

It's a gag that Ghost fans might've guessed would come along at some point, seeing as how creatively tongue-in-cheek yet reverential bandleader Tobias Forge (Papa Emeritus IV) can be.

But did any listener predict Ghost would choose to mimic Ghost's sensual pottery scene?

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this page.

In a minute-long clip titled "Ghost on Ghost" that Ghost shared on Monday (Feb. 14), Papa Emeritus guides a woman's hands in shaping clay on a pottery wheel, just like Moore and Swayze do in Ghost. As they continue sculpting in a darkened church, the Righteous Brothers' "Unchained Melody" plays, also like in the movie scene.

"We wish to inform you the love inside, you take it with you…Happy Valentine's Day," Ghost said in the accompanying "Message to the Clergy" that they often include in their updates.

Last month, Ghost kicked off the new year with a new song, "Call Me Little Sunshine," and announced an album called Impera at the same time. The January single followed last year's "Hunter's Moon," which will also appear on the album out on March 11.

Ghost are currently playing concerts across America with Volbeat and Twin Temple. See stunning photos of Ghost's current stage show by clicking here.

Ghost Mimic the Pottery Scene from 'Ghost'