Greta Van Fleet Singer Pays Homage to His Jumpsuits in Grooving New Single ‘Sacred the Thread’

Greta Van Fleet are definitely a vibe! If you need further proof, just check out that press photo above, any of their stage clothing playing live or perhaps their epic new song "Sacred the Thread."

The group have proudly worn their '70s influences over the course of their career, and on the new single "Sacred the Thread" they ride a mid-tempo groove that takes you on a journey, one that serves as a nod to their throwback threads they often rock onstage.

“I always like to think that some people’s first impression of Greta Van Fleet in concert is, ‘Wow, these guys really like dressing to the left and blowing shit up,’” notes frontperson Josh Kiszka, adding, “this song is particularly important to me because it’s about my jumpsuits.”

Get a closer listen to the song and dig into the lyrics below. If you like what you hear, the song is available at this location.

Greta Van Fleet, "Sacred the Thread" Lyrics

The sequins tripping on the light

Woah

I feel it hugging me so tight

Woah I’ve seen it in the stars

To dress up a wound, heal a scar I’ve caught the wind in a kite of dreams

In a flight of seams

Like freedom sewn

And the people roar

And the people soar

Sacred the thread

Sacred the thread

I’ve caught the wind in a kite of dreams

In a flight of seams I see me

Through colours gems and trim

Unraveled

The glow that was once dim

Yeah I’ve seen it in the stars

To dress up a wound, heal a scar I’ve caught the wind in a kite of dreams

In a flight of seams

Like freedom sewn

And the people roar

And the people soar

Sacred the thread

Sacred the thread

I’ve caught the wind in a kite of dreams

In a flight of seams Woah woah woah woah I’ve caught the wind in a kite of dreams

In a flight of seams

Like freedom sewn

And the people roar

And the people soar

Sacred the thread

Sacred the thread

I’ve caught the wind in a kite of dreams

In a flight of seams Sacred the thread

Sacred the thread

I’ve caught the wind in a kite of dreams

In a flight of seams

"Sacred the Thread" is the second piece of new music we've heard from the band's upcoming third album Starcatcher, following on the heels of the recently released "Meeting the Master."

“We had this idea that we wanted to tell these stories to build a universe,” says drummer Danny Wagner. “We wanted to introduce characters and motifs and these ideas that would come about here and there throughout our careers through this world."

“When I imagine the world of Starcatcher, I think of the cosmos,” Josh Kiszka says. “It makes me ask a lot of questions, like ‘Where did we come from?’ or ‘What are we doing here?’ But it’s also questions like, ‘What is this consciousness that we have, and where did it come from?’”

The album is due July 21 through Lava/Republic/EMI Records. You can pre-order it here. Plus the band has a red glitter vinyl available as well at this location. And, you can catch the band on tour this summer at these stops.