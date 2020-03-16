I Prevail have reworked their latest single "Hurricane" into a moody acoustic number. The original version — an atmospheric, metal-tinged tale of confusion and redemption — appears on the album Trauma, the Michigan-based act's second studio effort that emerged in March of last year.

But the unadorned take of the tune was always on the band's back burner, as I Prevail recently explained. The song, a main thematic component of Trauma, finds its message underscored with the more subtle instrumentation of the "Reimagined" iteration. Listen to the new version toward the bottom of this post.

"'Hurricane' is one of the most important songs on Trauma," I Prevail members shared in a press release on Monday (March 16). "It was one of the first tracks we wrote for the album, and it became a pillar in building the central message and sound we wanted to create."

They continued, "From the day we wrote it, there was a vision for a stripped-down version of the song that would allow us to explore more delicate instrumentation, production, and vocals. This version definitely brings to life a different mood and atmosphere to experience the track."

Trauma also spawned the singles "Bow Down," "Breaking Down" and "Paranoid." In 2019, the group celebrated the achievement of earning a pair of Grammy nominations. Later that same year, I Prevail singer Brian Burkheiser surprised his father by paying off the elder's mortgage as a Christmas present.

