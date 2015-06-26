The Loudwire Music Festival kicked off today (June 26), and In This Moment just took the stage at the Jam Ranch just outside Grand Junction, Colo. With the temperatures soaring near 100 degrees, the band likely still raised a few temperatures in the crowd as the sizzling Maria Brink and the group delivered a truly blistering set.

Decked out in a number of different costumes, including her skimpy nurse uniform, and flanked by dancers carrying giant needles ready to offer a full injection of hard rock and others decked out like spiders with webs, In This Moment's Maria Brink thrilled the Loudwire Music Festival crowd as they delivered audience favorites like "Adrenalize," "Sick Like Me" and "Blood."

Check out some photos and videos from the performance below.

In This Moment at the 2015 Loudwire Music Festival [Photo + Video Gallery]

