In This Moment’s Maria Brink: People Think I’m a Satanist

Sometimes the imagery musicians utilize as part of their aesthetic is just that — imagery. In This Moment are known for their theatrical performances full of dark and even anti-religious themes, and frontwoman Maria Brink acknowledges that people think she's associated with Satanism, though she argues that is not the case.

The mysterious vocalist recently chatted with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, who asked the singer if she thinks people have a false perception of who she is as a person. "They all think I'm a Satanist, and I got people chained up in my basement," Brink laughs. "There's videos of people basically dissecting the ["The In-Between"] video on how it's evil, and how there's six hands around my head."

That doesn't mean Brink blames anyone for coming up with their own ideas of who she is, because art is meant to be open to interpretation.

"I'm actually a really private person, really withdrawn," she says. "People think they know who I am, but they don't." She does add that people can get a feel of different sides of her through her music since she puts a lot of her "soul" and her "truth" into it.

"Mystery is great, that's what art is and I think when you can leave your imagination to grow, it's good," Brink explains. "I just don't like it if it's super bad because I'm a loving person, I love everybody and human beings. I do have a darkness to me, but I would never do bad things or wish bad things on people, or hurt anything or anyone."

Did you know that In This Moment pray before every show? "We thank the universe and we thank God for the blessings that we have in our life, and to be there and to have that opportunity," the frontwoman assures. "[And] They still think I got people in the basement!"

To hear more details about In This Moment's upcoming album Mother, out March 27 on Roadrunner Records, listen to the full interview above.