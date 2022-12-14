Pantera to Headline 2023 Inkcarceration Music + Tattoo Festival

Pantera have officially been announced as a headliner at the 2023 Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival, which will take place from July 14-16 at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio.

The three-day event has become a fixture of the U.S. festival scene over the last handful of years and, earlier this year, the trio of headliners included Korn, Breaking Benjamin and Disturbed, among dozens of other big name acts and plenty of up-and-comers as well, making it a well-rounded lineup.

So far, only Pantera have been confirmed for the 2023 installment and the festival website states that the remainder of the lineup will be "coming soon," so keep your eyes peeled for more at a later date.

A variety of ticket/pass options are currently available for purchase, except for the four-pack weekend general admission offer, which is already sold out as of press time (morning of Dec. 14). Get more information on those options here.

Next year is going to be a huge one for Pantera, which now features Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante alongside classic members Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown. The band returned to the stage earlier this month for a handful of shows and will embark on a global tour next year, which includes select dates opening for Metallica. See all the upcoming stops at the Pantera website and head to this location for tickets.

To see photos from this year's Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival, head here.