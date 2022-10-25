Jane's Addiction have had to cancel five of their performances with The Smashing Pumpkins on the alt-rock bands' current joint tour across North America.

That's because Jane's Addiction lead singer Perry Farrell was injured.

Farrell revealed on Monday (Oct. 24) that he "suffered an injury that resulted in my inability to perform. I have since been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy."

Read the singer's complete message below.

The affected shows are Philadelphia (Oct. 21), Pittsburgh (Oct. 22), Toronto (Oct. 24), Montreal (Oct. 26) and Quebec City (Oct. 27). Our Lady Peace will sub in for the latter three dates. Farrell said Jane's Addiction "aim to rejoin the tour this Saturday [Oct. 29] in Cleveland." The Smashing Pumpkins and opener Poppy are playing all remaining gigs.

Jane's guitarist Dave Navarro is already absent from the tour due to his ongoing battle with long COVID. See the upcoming dates under Farrell's update to fans. Get tickets to the upcoming shows here.

Friends and lovers, The tour so far has been an absolute blast. Filled with so much joy, and rock vibes. I've loved seeing all your faces, hearing you sing with us and feeling the love and energy from each and every one of you. Especially all the people from my generation, and there's been a lot of youngsters I have enjoyed speaking to. Good times. I'd like to address a lot of the comments and give you all an update. After Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, I suffered an injury that resulted in my inability to perform. I have since been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders. Due to doctors orders, we regrettably and forcibly have to cancel the following shows, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, as well as Toronto, Montreal and Quebec City. Our friends, Our Lady Peace will be covering the next three shows as we aim to rejoin the tour this Saturday in Cleveland. I am filled with sadness and frustration to have to announce this, but I have to mend in order to continue the tour and get back on stage. Thank you for your understanding. Perry Farrell.

Smashing Pumpkins, Janes Addiction + Poppy Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates

Oct. 21 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center *

Oct. 22 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena *

Oct. 24 - Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena *^

Oct. 26 - Montreal, Canada @ Bell Centre *^

Oct. 27 - Quebec City, Canada @ Centre Videotron *^

Oct. 29 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Fieldhouse

Oct. 30 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Nov. 1 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Nov. 2 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 4 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 5 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Nov. 7 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Nov. 9 - Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Nov. 11 - Vancouver, Canada @ Rogers Arena

Nov. 12 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 13 - Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Nov. 15 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

Nov. 16 - Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Nov. 18 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

Nov. 19 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

* No Jane's Addiction

^ With Our Lady Peace