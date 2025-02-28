Jeff Bezos Will Shoot Former Warped Tour Act Into Space

Billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos is ready to send another group of passengers into space, and a Warped Tour alum is going to be onboard.

Why Is Jeff Bezos Sending People Into Space?

What happens when you can buy anything you want on Earth? You travel to space.

The founder and former CEO of Amazon started space technology company Blue Origin in 2000.

It would take another 15 years and several test flights before the company would have its first successful launch of the New Shepard. The unmanned ship would set the stage for future crewed flights where the Bezos would send trained astronauts and eventually even celebrities into space.

Bezos was onboard for the first crewed flight in 2021. Months later, actor William Shatner was part of a crew sent into space.

Other notable passengers have included former NFL player Michael Strahan, former Survivor contestant Jaison Robinson and content creator Colby Cotton of Dude Perfect fame.

Former Warped Tour Act Headed To Space

Blue Origin this week announced the crew for its 31st mission, which is set to launch sometime this spring. This will make the 11th manned New Shepard mission.

The crew for this trip will include TV personality Gayle King and journalist Lauren Sanchez.

Also joining the flight will be singer and former Warped Tour performer Katy Perry.

Perry, who has most notably found success as a pop act, did a 2008 stint on the tour prior to achieving global stardom. She was most often featured on the Hurley stage during tour stops.

Blue Origin also is promoting the trip as the first all-female space flight crew since Valentina Tereshkova's solo space mission in 1963.

"Katy is honored to be part of Blue Origin's first all-female crew and hopes her journey encourages her daughter and others to reach for the stars, literally and figuratively," Blue Origin said in its announcement.

On Instagram, the singer asserts, "If you had told me that I would be part of the first ever all-female crew in space, I would have believed you."

"Nothing was beyond my imagination as a child," she reasons, "Although we didn’t grow up with much, I never stopped looking at the world with hopeful WONDER! I work hard to live my life that way still, and I am motivated more than ever to be an example for my daughter that women should take up space (pun intended). That’s why this opportunity is so incredible — so that I can show all of the youngest & most vulnerable among us to reach for the stars, literally and figuratively. I am honored to be among this diverse group of celestial sisters."