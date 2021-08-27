Kid Rock was forced to cancel a pair of Texas concerts after "over half" of his band tested positive for COVID-19.

Shows were set to take place at Billy Bob's Texas in Ft. Worth, Texas on Aug 27 and 28 after Kid Rock, who is vaccinated, performed two gigs at the same venue last weekend, but those have now fallen by the wayside as the musician disclosed the diagnosis impacting a good deal of his band.

"I am pissed. Over half the band has fucking COVID (not me), and before u [sic] shit for brains bloggers and media trolls run your mouths, many of them, like me, have been vaccinated," he began and, presumably, this means that not all of his band and/or crew have been vaccinated since he applied the word "many" and not "all."

Miffed there was no alternative for maintaining a performance of sorts, Kid Rock continued, "I was gonna come and rock the house anyway, play acoustic, DJ or even just Juggle…. Deez Nutz [sic]!! - or at least try to entertain u [sic] good folks. But seriously, shit is way out of my hands on this one. I am beyond upset and you real ones know I would never cancel if I absolutely didn’t have too. For this, I am sorry."

He also used this as an opportunity to condemn the deadly attack that took place in the Afghanistan capital city of Kabul, which left 13 American soldiers dead.

"PS - God bless our military, especially those who lost their lives today in Afghanistan. I am way more upset about that than some stupid virus and missing a couple shows. My heart bleeds for them and their loved ones. I hope we bomb the shit out of those fucks and send a clear message… But I am worried Biden is too much of a woke pussy. Say a prayer for the fallen, count your blessings and God Bless America," added Kid Rock.

Addressing the attack, President Biden vowed to enact revenge.

"To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. Our mission will go on. America will not be intimidated," he said during remarks made at the White House yesterday (Aug. 26).

It is also worth noting that breakthrough infections among fully vaccinated people is not a sign of ineffectiveness — vaccines are not intended to be a bulletproof-type solution, but instead reduce the severity of symptoms should you become infected. Vaccines have proven to drastically reduce the likelihood of hospitalization and/or death from COVID-19 when compared to individuals who have not been vaccinated at all.

A new CDC study revealed earlier this week indicated unvaccinated individuals are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 and five times more likely to contract it than those who have been vaccinated.

A mid-August report from the New York Times offered a state-by-state breakdown of hospitalization and death percentages among fully vaccinated individuals compared to those who have not received any of the available vaccines.

In all but three states, the percentage of individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 who are also vaccinated is between 0.1 and 2 percent, meaning over 98 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations are among unvaccinated persons.

A total of 47 states also have recorded COVID-19 death percentages of less than 3.5 percent for vaccinated individuals, meaning over 96 percent of COVID deaths are among those who have not been vaccinated in all but three states in America.

As bands returned to the road over the summer, multiple rock and metal musicians have tested positive for COVID-19.

Former Trouble singer and doom metal icon Eric Wagner died of COVID pneumonia after being admitted to the hospital last week, Vio-Lence singer Sean Killian was recently hospitalized with COVID-19 and Korn's Jonathan Davis, Tesla's Frank Hannon, Lynyrd Skynyrd's Rickey Medlocke, Sebastian Bach, Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson, Pop Evil's Leigh Kakaty, Twisted Sister's Dee Snider, Trivium's Matt Heafy have all tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of July.

Loudwire wishes the ailing members of Kid Rock's band a quick and full recovery.