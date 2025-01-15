Killswitch Engage Scream Through the Haunted Blood Prison in New Paranormal Prison Episode

In Ep. 10 of the second season of Paranormal Prison, not only do we have metalcore legends Killswitch Engage touring the infamous Blood Prison — they're joined by Machine Head's Robb Flynn and Rita Haney, Dimebag Darrell's former girlfriend.

If you've been keeping up with this season, you've already seen I Prevail and Hollywood Undead enter the Blood Prison together and, in Halestorm's episode, they may have even taken a ghost with them after the experience!

"I had no idea this is what we were doing," shouts guitarist Adam Dutkiewicz, laughing after chainsaw roars, giving us our first jump-scare of the episode.

Check out the full episode and learn more about the Paranormal Prison video series below.

About Paranormal Prison

Loudwire has teamed up with Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents to bring you 12 brand new episodes of Paranormal Prison!

We invite you and your favorite artists inside Ohio State Reformatory, where Ohio's most violent criminals lost their lives, but some of their souls still remain.

Season 2 of Paranormal Prison will air each Wednesday at 1PM ET on Loudwire's YouTube channel.

Paranormal Prison: Season 2, Episode 10 - Killswitch Engage Tour the Blood Prison

If you're a big fan of haunted houses, horror and the occasional travel documentary or TV show, you're probably already familiar with what Ohio State Reformatory's Blood Prison has to offer.

Those who dare enter navigate cell blocks where only the unknown lurks, waiting for the right moment to penetrate every thrill seeker's soul with terror and trepidation.

You can experience it for yourself with tours open to the public, too... if you have the intestinal fortitude for it, that is!

In our season premiere, Flynn expressed he wasn't very afraid of the paranormal. This experience is quite different and embodies a more traditional haunted house with costumed actors expertly positioned in corridors, hoping to get a scare out of whoever walks through next.

Dutkiewicz and his Killswitch bandmate Jesse Leach are generally pretty chill guys, wearing a broad smile throughout. The nervous anticipation of knowing someone is trying to scare them definitely takes over at a couple points, too.

In this new episode below, see who gets scared the most!

About Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is held each year at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

Construction began back in 1886 and the prison was operational from 1896 through 1990 and it was also used in a scene in the classic movie, The Shawshank Redemption. While the prison remains open to tourism, the most exciting moment of the year is certainly when the fest rolls into town for a long weekend of rock and metal.

Fans are already looking forward to the 2025 installment, which takes place July 18, 29 and 20. The lineup, meanwhile, has yet to be announced, creating even more anticipation.

Inkcarceration is one of many of Danny Wimmer Presents' premiere festivals. Since it's formation in 2011, DWP has become a leading promoter in heavy music and beyond, building up the U.S. festival circuit that dominates the spring, summer and fall months.

The DWP festival roster also includes Aftershock, Born & Raised, Bourbon & Beyond, Golden Sky Country Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.

Visit the Inkcarceration and DWP websites for more information.