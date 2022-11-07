Over the weekend, founding Korn bassist Reginald "Fieldy" Arvizu, who's been on hiatus from the band since last year, showed off what looked like a new tattoo on his head.

In a photo he shared on Sunday (Nov. 6), the musician has the sides of his dome freshly shaved, with the name "Jesus" tattooed across one side of his head in bold script.

It's not the first time Fieldy has gotten a religious-themed tattoo above his neck. He also has a crucifix tattooed on his cheek and the word "Love" written in Hebrew on the opposing side of his face. Suicidal Tendencies' Ra Díaz currently fills in on bass with Korn.

See Fieldy's tattoo toward the bottom of this post.

While it's currently unclear exactly when Fieldy got the "Jesus" tattoo on his head, the strong hue of the ink implies that it was recently applied. In the image's caption on social media, Fieldy didn't address the tattoo directly, but he did include the eyes emoji.

"Chil n with my succulents in the backyard," the Korn member said of the serene outdoor shot he posted on Instagram. "The spot is called The Zoom."

Fieldy hasn't performed with Korn since the outfit announced his break from the band in June 2021. A year later, Fieldy was still on hiatus from the group.

"He needed a little time at home with his family to kind of regroup," Korn guitarist James "Munky" Shaffer said of Fieldy's absence in June 2022. "We decided we were gonna make a record during the pandemic and use that time constructively."

Korn's Requiem, the album the alt-metal band made during the pandemic, emerged in February. It features singles such as "Start the Healing" and "Lost in the Grandeur."

