Watch Korn Perform Inside a Stunning Methodist Church

One night prior to the release of their new album Requiem, Korn performed a livestream concert at the Hollywood United Methodist Church in Los Angeles. For those who didn't catch the event in early February, you can catch a glimpse of the set with the newly released video from that night for the song "The Worst Is On Its Way."

The group recently released a music video for the Requiem track and their clothing drew comparisons to what pop sensation Backstreet Boys wore in the video for their 1999 hit "I Want It That Way." Korn even got in on the fun, goofing around on set while singing part of the pop song. In response, Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter did his best to dress up like Brian "Head" Welch in a brief reaction clip, bringing the moment full circle.

In the performance of that song in the video below, however, there's no element of humor to be found as Korn settle into their more familiar realm of darkness and in a setting chosen "in honor of the souls that have passed during these unprecedented times."

Attendees were mandated to wear black funeral attire and were encouraged to also bring a token of remembrance to place inside a casket in honor of a deceased love one. Positioned behind the band is a choir which provides backing vocals and helps complete the church vibe, in addition to the numerous lighted candles decorating the stage.

Watch the video below and catch Korn on tour with summer with Evanescence at these dates.

Korn, "The Worst Is On Its Way"