Lamb of God Guitarist Willie Adler Not With Band on ShipRocked Cruise

Lamb of God fans aboard the rock and metal-filled ShipRocked 2022 cruise this month might have noticed that regular rhythm guitarist Willie Adler has not been onstage with the metal band.

Instead, Vio-Lence guitarist and ex-Machine Head member Phil Demmel has taken Adler's place in the group for ShipRocked, as Blabbermouth reported on Tuesday (Jan. 25). ShipRocked 2022 set sail from Galveston, Texas, on Jan. 22 and will dock in Cozumel, Mexico, on Jan. 27.

See fan-captured footage of Lamb of God playing ShipRocked with Demmel near the bottom of this post.

Lamb of God performed on the cruise's main Deck Stage on Monday (Jan. 24), and they are scheduled to play the same stage again on Wednesday (Jan. 26).

When ShipRocked was announced, LoG lead guitarist Mark Morton said, "Music is coming back in a big way and what better chance to make up for all the concerts you've been missing out on over the last year than to set out to sea for five days of non-stop rock?!"

Lamb of God's latest album, their self-titled eighth long-player, arrived last year. It features songs such as "Ghost Shaped People" and "Memento Mori." The band performed on the 2021 Metal Tour of the Year, and they're due to head back out with the package tour in 2022.

Around three years ago, Adler had his prized "Warbird" guitar stolen in the Phoenix, Ariz., area. After it was recovered, however, the Lamb of God guitarist was able to laugh off the situation.

Lamb of God Perform With Guitarist Phil Demmel at ShipRocked 2022