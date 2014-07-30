After playing shows in Europe over the summer, Limp Bizkit will return to the U.S. for a tour with Machine Gun Kelly. The trek kicks off Sept. 15 in Los Angeles and wraps up Oct. 12 in Silver Spring, Md. Limp Bizkit will also be playing the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento on Sept. 13. (You can enter to win a flyaway trip to the Aftershock Festival here.)

Limp Bizkit will be releasing the new song 'Endless Slaughter' for download on Friday, Aug. 1 on their official site. It's from their upcoming album, 'Stampede of the Disco Elephants,' which has yet to receive a release yet.

In addition to performing with his band, Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst has been busy with directing projects, including a recent eHarmony commercial. Moreover, he also directed two other ads for the company that will reportedly premiere in August.

Durst also recently debuted a 33-minute mockumentary short film called 'The Truth.' It revolves around a film crew invading the world of an evangelist known as Evan Jealous, who is portrayed by Durst.

Check below for the full list of Limp Bizkit 2014 U.S. tour dates.

Limp Bizkit + Machine Gun Kelly 2014 U.S. Tour Dates:

09/13 -- Sacramento, Calif. -– Discovery Park (Aftershock Festival; no Machine Gun Kelly)

09/15 -- Los Angeles, Calif. -– The Wiltern

09/16 -- Las Vegas, Nev. -– House Of Blues

09/19 -- Dallas, Texas -– South Side Ballroom

09/20 -- San Antonio, Texas -– Aztec Theatre

09/21 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. -– Diamond Ballroom

09/23 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. –- The District (no Machine Gun Kelly)

09/24 -- Fargo, N.D. -– The Venue (no Machine Gun Kelly)

09/26 -- Kansas City, Mo, -– Power Plant Live! (no Machine Gun Kelly) (free show)

09/27 -- Maplewood, Minn. -– Myth

09/28 -- Chicago, Ill. -– Aragon Ballroom (no Machine Gun Kelly)

09/30 -- St. Louis, Mo. -– The Pageant

10/01 -- Indianapolis, Ind. -– Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

10/03 -- Detroit, Mich. -– The Fillmore Detroit

10/04 -- Louisville, Ky. – Champions Park (Louder Than Life Festival)

10/06 -- Huntington, N.Y. -– The Paramount

10/07 -- Upper Darby, Pa. -– Tower Theatre

10/08 -- New York, N.Y. -– Best Buy Theater

10/10 -- Boston, Mass. -– House Of Blues (no Machine Gun Kelly)

10/11 -- Wallingford, Ct. -– The Dome @ Oakdale Theatre

10/12 -- Silver Spring, Md. -– The Fillmore