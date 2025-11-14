A Limp Bizkit concert reportedly planned for a venue in Estonia next year has now been called off due to lead singer Fred Durst's past comments on Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

According to multiple reports, Limp Bizkit's May 31, 2026 show at Unibet Arena in Tallinn, Estonia is no longer happening. A Facebook event for the show notes the cancelation, and the concert is no longer listed on the promoter's or the venue's websites.

"We inform you that due to circumstances beyond the organizer's control, the Limp Bizkit concert planned for May 31, 2026, is canceled. Our apologies," a comment from concert promoter Baltic Live Agency reads on the Facebook event listing.

Tickets were expected to go on sale Nov. 17.

Who Made The Call to Cancel Limp Bizkit's Estonia Concert?

While Baltic Live Agency was responsible for the cancelation announcement on Facebook, it is not immediately clear who pushed for the show to be removed from the venue's schedule.

According to Estonian news agency ERR, the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spoke against Limp Bizkit's concert when it was first announced on Nov. 7. According to the news agency, the ministry made it clear "there is no place in Estonia for a supporter of an aggressor state."

"Estonia supports Ukraine's territorial integrity and the principle that every last centimeter of Ukrainian territory belongs to Ukraine," a ministry media advisor told ERR.

The ministry has not responded to a request for comment regarding the Limp Bizkit concert cancellation.

Fred Durst Was Previously Banned From Ukraine

In 2015, Durst was banned from entering Ukraine by the country's government after he had expressed interest in moving to Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Durst was quoted as saying during a 2015 radio interview that he would like to obtain Russian citizenship and eventually buy a house there. He also said he would like to make movies about the country.

"How Russia is portrayed in the media is far from reality, and I want to prove to everyone that it's really cool!" Durst was quoted as saying during the radio interview. The Russian government celebrated Durst's comments on social media.

According to Radio Free Europe, Durst later sent a letter to Crimean authorities in which he raved about Putin.

"I am sure that we can do many important things together and it will help Russia, and it will help people all around the world to understand that Putin is a great guy with clear moral principles and a nice person," Durst's letter said, according to the outlet.

Durst Previously Married to Woman Born in Crimea

Durst married his third wife, Kseniya Beryazina, a Crimean-born makeup artist in 2012, two years before the region was annexed by Russia. According to TMZ, the two separated in 2018 with Durst later filing for divorce.

Their divorce was finalized in 2019. Durst married a fourth time in 2022.

Limp Bizkit has made no mention of the Estonia concert cancellation on their website or social media. They are next scheduled to play Nov. 29 in Mexico City.

A complete list of tour dates for the rest of 2025 is available on the band's website.

