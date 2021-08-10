Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst Loses eBay Auction for Action Figure of Himself

Fred Durst recently lost an online auction for a handmade action figure of himself, as the musician shared on social media this week. The toy sports the Limp Bizkit frontman's new "Dad Vibes" gear.

The eBay auction ended on Monday night (Aug. 9) at around 10:30PM ET, with Durst subsequently revealing in an Instagram Story that his maximum bid of $415 came up short. The toy — sold by the eBay user outofstocktoys, presumably as a one-of-a-kind item — ultimately went for $680 to the winning bidder after a total of 54 bids from all the parties who wanted it.

See Durst's reaction to his action figure auction loss down toward the bottom of this page.

"I lost the auction on this illegal toy," the Limp Bizkit rocker said in a message overlaid on a screenshot of the eBay app showing his missed bid that he posted online. Still, "things are good," he added.

Durst's positive twist falls in line with the rocker's undaunted outlook in the face of Limp Bizkit's remaining U.S. summer tour dates being canceled out of "an abundance of caution" as the COVID-19 pandemic continues a renewed upsurge through the country.

In a statement on the thwarted trek, Durst and the band denied guitarist Wes Borland had contracted COVID and said "the system is seriously flawed" and that they "don't care much about the BS." They added, "We care a lot about [the fans]. … 'Dad Vibes' coming soon."

"Dad Vibes" is the new Limp Bizkit song the group premiered at the end of their July 31 Lollapalooza performance, Durst playing the studio cut over the speakers after the act finished their set proper.

The band's Lollapalooza 2021 gig — along with an (albeit mostly unflattering) portrait of Limp Bizkit in a recent HBO documentary about Woodstock '99, where the band performed despite a chaotic display of festival mismanagement — has driven a sort of Limp Bizkit renaissance this year, even though the outfit hasn't released an album in a decade. Since their Lollapalooza performance, Limp Bizkit's song sales have doubled.

Fred Durst Instagram Story - Aug. 9, 2021

Instagram