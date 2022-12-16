Is a new Limp Bizkit album, the follow-up to 2021's comeback from the notorious rap-rock crew, Still Sucks, already in the works? That's the question Metal Injection asked this week in light of recent online exchanges between the band's Fred Durst and Wes Borland.

As Borland showed on Instagram on Dec. 14, he's currently recording something at the storied Rancho De La Luna in Joshua Tree, California. The studio is best known to rock fans for its connections to Queens of the Stone Age and other related acts.

In response to the guitarist's studio photo, and thereby stoking the fire of new album speculation, Limp Bizkit vocalist Fred Durst commented on the post with some supportive emojis. (See the comment below.)

The singer frequently leaves emojis such as lightning bolts and flames on other Instagram posts. But could his comment on Borland's point to new Limp Bizkit material emerging from Rancho De La Luna?

That may or may not be the case, since Borland often records material outside of his role in Limp Bizkit, namely with his bands such as Black Light Burns and Big Dumb Face.

Fred Durst Comments on Wes Borland's Instagram Post

However, there's reason to believe Borland is working on Limp Bizkit stuff at the studio. In an interview earlier this year, the guitarist showed hopefulness for another Limp Bizkit album, outlining a rough timeline that would align with the Rancho session.

"Now that Still Sucks has kind of cleared our pipes, I feel that the camaraderie and creativity within the group is at an all-time high," Borland said in April. "I wouldn't be surprised if a new album is in the works shortly after our 2022 touring concludes. Anything is possible."

After all, fresh tunes seem to keep Borland interested when it comes to Limp Bizkit performances.

"I'm so thrilled to be able to finally add new material to our set," he said regarding Still Sucks. "We already switch our set around every night and make changes and additions to it while we're in the middle of shows, but to actually add new material … has been a treat for me personally. The older songs are so hardwired into my brain that it's nice to kind of wake up the mental muscles that are in charge of handling new data."

Limp Bizkit are scheduled to play concerts across Europe this spring. In July, the band canceled a planned summer tour due to "personal health concerns" of Durst. Get Limp Bizkit concert tickets here.

Under Borland's Instagram post, hear a cut from Limp Bizkit's Still Sucks.

Wes Borland Instagram Post - Dec. 14, 2022

Limp Bizkit, "Snacky Poo"