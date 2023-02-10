Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda has opened up on the meaning of "Lost," a previously unreleased Meteora-era Linkin Park song that emerged on Friday (Feb. 10). It features the vocals of late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who died in 2017.

And the track's wistful inspiration comes from a feeling of nostalgia, as Shinoda uncovered in a new interview, though he and Bennington were only 25 and 26, respectively, when Linkin Park recorded Meteora. Still, that weighty observation decodes the lyrics of "Lost."

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

Shinoda tells Audacy, "If I remember right, the inspiration for it was looking back on things that are memories that you get just sucked into, and you get immersed in that nostalgia or good feeling or bad feeling."

He adds, "In the case of this song, I think there was a bunch of not-so-good stuff, but it's bittersweet. It's a mixed bag because there's good stuff in there, too. Things aren't black or white or cut and dry. That's what I like about the lyrics of the song."

Shinoda also explained why "Lost" got cut from Meteora.

A 20th anniversary Meteora reissue arrives April 7. Additional unheard material will be included. See if you agree with fan reactions about "Lost" so far.

See Shinoda's interview under the lyrics and music video.

Linkin Park, "Lost" Lyrics (via AZLyrics)

Just a scar somewhere down inside of me

Something I can not repair

Even though it will always be

I pretend it isn't there (This is how it feel)

I'm trapped in yesterday (This is how it will be)

Where the pain is all I know (This is all I know) And I'll never break away (Can't break free)

'Cause when I'm alone I'm lost in these memories

Living behind my own illusion

Lost all my dignity

Living inside my own confusion But I'm tired

I will always be afraid

Of the damage I've received

Broken promises they made

And how blindly I believed (This is all I know) And I'll never break away (Can't break free)

'Cause when I'm alone I'm lost in these memories

Living behind my own illusion

Lost all my dignity

Living inside my own confusion I try to keep this pain inside

But I will never be alright

I try to keep this pain inside

But I will never be alright

I try to keep this pain inside (I'm lost)

But I will never be alright

I try to keep this pain inside (I'm lost)

But I will never be alright I'm lost in these memories

Living behind my own illusion

Lost all my dignity

Living inside my own confusion

Linkin Park, "Lost" (Music Video)

Mike Shinoda Discusses "Lost" with KROQ