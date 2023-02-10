Linkin Park fans quickly reacted to "Lost" when it emerged Friday (Feb. 10). The new song, a previously unreleased track from Linkin Park's sessions for 2003's Meteora, features the vocals of late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, who died in 2017.

And much like what the group did to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut, 2000's Hybrid Theory, when they released the song "Pictureboard" back in 2020, Linkin Park have tied "Lost" to the 20th anniversary of Meteora, their sophomore album.

"Finding this track was like finding a favorite photo you had forgotten you'd taken, like it was waiting for the right moment to reveal itself," Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda said. "For years, fans have been asking us to release something with Chester's voice, and I'm thrilled we’ve been able to make that happen."

On Friday, many Linkin Park fans shared their reactions to the song. There were several emotional replies about Bennington's performance. One group of fans seemed disappointed with the accompanying music video, which features animations of Linkin Park created using artificial intelligence.

"Hearing 'Lost' by Linkin Park would've been much more hitting for me if the music video wasn't so AI generated that it was just distracting af," one fan said on Twitter. "It was nice to hear Chester's voice in the new Linkin Park mv but god the ai made that mv so ugly," another concurred.

Still, fans overall seemed pleased with the song itself. "This certainly is a blessing to hear something again," one said. "The new Linkin Park song is exactly what it’s supposed to be — perfection," another added.

Meteora 20, the anniversary edition of the album, arrives on April 7. On top of "Lost," it includes additional previously unreleased material. See reactions under the video.

Linkin Park, "Lost" (Music Video)

Fans React to Linkin Park's "Lost"