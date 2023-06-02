Linkin Park's music video for the Meteora hit "Numb" has become the band's first to reach two billion views on YouTube.

The video was first uploaded to the video streaming platform on March 5, 2007 and it wasn't until 2020 that it finally hit the one billion mark. It only took an additional three years for fans to double that view count which is a seriously impressive feat. And in March of last year, "Numb" also reached one billion streams on Spotify, where it currently sits as the band's second- most played song on the platform, right behind the Hybrid Theory smash hit "In the End."

On YouTube, however, "Numb" is Linkin Park's biggest song with nearly 500 million more plays, perhaps getting a boost from the recently release 20th anniversary Meteora reissue, which came packaged with previously unreleased songs as well.

The Most Replayed Part of Linkin Park's "Numb" Video

YouTube has a native feature that allows users to see which part of a music video has been replayed the most by viewers. In the case of "Numb," fans turned to the 0:52 second mark the most, which is right when the first chorus comes crashing in.

READ MORE: Linkin Park's Dave 'Phoenix' Farrell Feels the Band Still Has More to Say

Linkin Park's Billion-Mark Achievements

As one of the biggest rock bands to ever exist, Linkin Park have reached the billion-plus milestone several times on YouTube and Spotify:

2012 — Linkin Park become first rock band to surpass one billion YouTube views

2018 — Linkin Park's 'Numb' video exceeds one billion YouTube views

2020 — Linkin Park's 'In the End' passes one billion views on YouTube

2021 — Linkin Park's 'In the End' is first nu-metal songs to reach one billion Spotify streams

2022 — Linkin Park's 'Numb' has reached one billion Spotify streams

2023 — Linkin Park's 'Numb' reaches two billion YouTube views

