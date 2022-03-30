Machine Gun Kelly has accomplished a lot in his life so far, but of everything he's done, one of the most important experiences he's had was a trip on the psychedelic brew ayahuasca.

Ayahuasca is a type of psychoactive tea that's made from the Psychotria viridis shrub and the Banisteriopsis caapi vine, according to Healthline. It was originally used by Amazonian tribes for spiritual and religious reasons.

A ceremony generally takes place when it's being consumed, where a shaman-type of figure prepares the brew. The two aforementioned ingredients used to make it counter with each other to create a hallucinogenic experience, and the ceremonial leader supervises the consumers, as the effects can be very powerful and last for hours.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, MGK recalled experimenting with ayahuasca for the very first time last summer in Costa Rica with his fiancé, actress Megan Fox.

"It was a circle of about 20 people. You're in the forest, in the jungle, you're dieting — not eating past 5PM or drinking water or anything," he remembered. "I was the last person to go up and take it, I remember watching everybody go up and take theirs. They had one cup, one cup, one cup, and they came to me and the shaman says something to the translator. The translator goes, 'She says you have a big shadow of darkness behind you and you need more.'"

Thus, Kelly took four cups.

He explained that a few nights later, the shaman practiced some sort of ritual with tobacco water, and the rocker actually saw a gray, sand-like substance come out of his own body.

"All jokes aside, it was one of the most important things that happened to me in my life... We were exorcising some things out of us that we needed to get rid of," Kelly stated. "The plant was a medicine that really went inside, you could feel it working inside your body. Even after you left, it stayed there, so it was interesting."

After hearing the story, Kimmel humorously assured that ayahuasca is something he will not ever be doing. Watch the full clip below.

MGK's latest album Mainstream Sellout just dropped last week (March 25). Get your copy here, and see if his upcoming arena tour is hitting a city near you.