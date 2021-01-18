Machine Gun Kelly's Downfalls High musical premiered last week (Jan. 15) on the musician's official Facebook page. Now, the whole mini-movie from the rapper-turned-rocker and his Tickets to My Downfall cohort, blink-182's Travis Barker, is available to watch online.

Apart from being a highly stylized display of the singer and Barker performing numbers from MGK's latest album, the musical also has a narrative string. The nearly hour-long film features TikTok sensation Chase Hudson and Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney as a fated high school couple.

It further involves plenty of Kelly's contemporaries and Tickets contributors, such as Downfalls High co-creator Mod Sun plus Trippie Redd, blackbear, Iann Dior and Maggie Lindemann. To wit, the movie's initial inspiration came from MGK's and Mod Sun's inside joke about watching Grease 2.

"We're making a new pop-punk Grease," Kelly told NME of the film last year. "It was almost like shooting 14 music videos back-to-back, but with a narrative that's outside of my personal life stories. It focuses on other characters, and then me and [Barker] are just the narrators."

He continued, "It's an interesting concept because it hasn't been done for an album ever, maybe outside of like Pink Floyd's The Wall. … I just shot it in four days with Mod Sun. It was my first time directing."

The musical capitalizes on the success Kelly has seen with Tickets to My Downfall. The pop-punk set from the "Rap Devil" showed MGK's knack for reaching music fans of a different stripe. It also brought high sales, with Tickets becoming Kelly's first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.

Watch Machine Gun Kelly's Downfalls High in its entirety by clicking here.