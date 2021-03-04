Machine Gun Kelly live drummer JP Cappelletty, who performs under the name Rook, recently landed in the hospital after enduring a mugging where he was reportedly robbed on the street and hit by a car.

As first reported by TMZ and summarized by Billboard, Rook was walking in Los Angeles' Hollywood Hills on Tuesday (March 2) at around 8PM when two men came out of a vehicle and attacked him. Police said thousands of dollars in property were stolen from the drummer in the altercation. The attackers who robbed Rook got away, and it's unclear if they were armed.

"We're told at some point," TMZ added, the drummer was also "hit by a car, which injured his foot and arm."

A day later, Rook looked a little worse for the wear — though he still appeared to be in good spirits — in a pair of images from a hospital room that he shared on his Instagram Story. In the first, the drummer holds up his injured arm while lying in a hospital bed. "Don't worry I'll bounce back," Rook says in the caption, the Sign of the Horns emoji appended in place of his bandaged hand. Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" is the song overlaid on the slide. (See screenshots below.)

In the second shot, the drummer gets a visit from Machine Gun Kelly himself. The rapper-turned-rocker flips off the camera at the side of Rook's bed. In that Story, Kelly's "Drunk Face" is playing.

It's no wonder MGK is at his bandmate's bedside. Rook's been with Machine Gun Kelly for a long time, starting as the artist's touring drummer in 2012 when Rook was still a senior in high school.

MGK fans have also recently seen Rook on the small screen. He accompanied Kelly for the artist's January SNL performance playing selections from the latest Machine Gun Kelly album, Tickets to My Downfall. (blink-182's Travis Barker handles the drumming duties on the effort itself.) The live drummer also makes a cameo in MGK's Downfalls High musical short film.

Instagram Story: @rookxx

Instagram Story: @rookxx