Machine Gun Kelly surprised Los Angeles beachgoers last week when he, his band and drummer Travis Barker played a surprise concert from atop a building overlooking Venice Beach.

Bringing to mind The Beatles' (or The Simpsons') rooftop gig, MGK's sky high performance was a similarly unannounced, last-minute affair. But while The Beatles used their roof show as their last live hurrah, Machine Gun Kelly launched his simply as an exciting way to show off some of the poppy-punky Tickets to My Downfall jams he wrote with Barker, the blink-182 drummer who's also a prolific collaborator.

Kelly and Barker each shared about the concert on social media, with MGK calling it "one for the books" and Barker saying it would "go down in history." See photos and videos from the event further down in this post.

Before Machine Gun Kelly's rooftop show on Saturday (June 19), the performer and frequent actor whose real name is Colson Baker told Twitter that he "woke up feeling dangerous," a mysterious indicator of what was to come later that day, as Kerrang pointed out.

Of the performance, TMZ reported that Kelly and Barker "do not seem to be afraid of heights, because they went way up for an impromptu performance, and then, MGK went a little bit higher." The tabloid showed photos of Kelly at one point perilously perched atop a tall speaker stack on the roof, indeed making the artist's place in the air significantly more elevated than the rooftop itself.

Earlier this month, Machine Gun Kelly and his partner, actress Megan Fox, got intense together in her new movie trailer. In May, Kelly won two out of the three rock music honors at 2021's Billboard Music Awards — Top Rock Artist and, for Tickets, Top Rock Album.

Machine Gun Kelly Venice Beach (June 19, 2021) Setlist (per Setlist.fm)

1. Title Track

2. Kiss Kiss

3. Drunk Face

4. Bloody Valentine

5. Forget Me Too

6. All I Know

7. WWIII

8. Love Race

9. Concert for Aliens

10. My Ex's Best Friend

11. Nothing Inside

12. Jawbreaker

13. I Think I'm OKAY