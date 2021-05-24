Machine Gun Kelly nearly swept the rock music categories at Sunday night's (May 23) 2021 Billboard Music Awards. When all was said and done, the Tickets to My Downfall rapper-turned-rocker took home two out of the three rock awards the show currently presents.

Kelly earned Top Rock Artist and, for Tickets, Top Rock Album, leaving only one other BBMAs rock award, Top Rock Song, for another artist. Accepting the Top Rock Artist award at the ceremony held at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, the musician used his speech to encourage struggling performers not to give up on their dreams and keep pushing forward, per Billboard.

"I released my first mixtape 15 years ago, and this is the first big stage I've ever been invited to accept an award on," an emotional Kelly said as he took the stage.

He continued, "I wanna say something to the dreamers out there who are going to be tested by reality the way I was — suspend logic and invite magic. If five years or 10 years or 12 years had been too long waiting for this moment, then I wouldn't be having this moment. Show the universe that it can't take your dream from you."

During his remarks, Machine Gun Kelly thanked his girlfriend, actress Megan Fox. He also thanked his daughter, the rest of his family and his management before verbalizing a show of creative strength.

"To the box that society keeps trying to put me in," the musician concluded, "you need stronger material, because you can't keep me in it."

The 2021 BBMAs' Top Rock Song went to brotherly indie-pop trio AJR for "Bang!". Check out the complete list of 2021 BBMAs winners via PopCrush. Last year, MGK won Best Alternative Video for his "Bloody Valentine" at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

