Machine Gun Kelly recently bloodied things up — with blood from his own face, that is — when the rock star smashed a champagne glass over his head at an after-show party in New York on Tuesday night (June 28), according to reports from ET and Rolling Stone.

The musician spoke of the incident the next day on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Kelly, the rapper-turned-rocker and occasional movie actor whose real name is Colson Baker, was celebrating a successful performance earlier in the evening, a sold-out show at New York City's Madison Square Garden, as part of his ongoing "Mainstream Sellout Tour."

Social media followers who saw MGK's Instagram Stories Wednesday got a first-hand look when he stood atop a table in a restaurant and told an amassed crowd, "Bro, I don't give a shit." He then proceeded to smash the glass on his forehead, Rolling Stone said.

In a follow-up Story, Kelly performed a portion of Tickets to My Downfall's "My Ex's Best Friend" at the afterparty as blood dripped down his face, a bloody rag in his hand.

'You know when you clink a champagne glass with your fork?" a quippy Kelly asked Myers by way of explanation on Wednesday (June 29). "I didn't have a fork, so I just clinked it on my head."

While the Instagram Stories showing the bloody scene have since expired, MGK's equally bloody photos from the afterparty can be seen below.

Machine Gun Kelly's new album Mainstream Sellout emerged in March. It features "Emo Girl" with Willow and "Ay!" with Lil Wayne. MGK is currently touring across North America. Earlier this year, he told pop-punk bands he earned his success in that genre.

Last year, he drew the ire of Slipknot fans after engaging in a spat with the metal band.

