Machine Gun Kelly's first chart-topping album, Tickets to My Downfall, came as the rapper paired up with Blink-182 drummer/producer Travis Barker for his first pop-punk record. It now appears as though the collaborative work environment between the pair wasn't just a one-off for Kelly as Barker revealed they are working on more material.

In a tweet, Barker explained, "This man @machinegunkelly really just came thru last night and knocked out 3 songs in a few hrs."

In addition, Barker revealed in an Instagram story that he and Kelly also had Jaden Hossler (Jxdn) in the studio with them, showing video of the musicians hanging out. Barker has Jxdn signed to his DTA Records label. It has not been revealed as of yet where these new tracks will end up.

Barker and Kelly have been two of the busiest musicians throughout 2020. Barker recently posted video of himself pounding away on the drums for a new Trippie Redd collaboration. There's also new Blink-182 material in the works.

Meanwhile Kelly recently took part in the Audio Up Media Halloween in Hell musical podcast and he recently spent time with Mod Sun creating a musical based around his Tickets to My Downfall album that he describes as "a pop-punk Grease."