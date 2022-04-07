Have you ever wished you could be a fly on the wall and listen to peoples' conversations about you so you knew how they really felt? Machine Gun Kelly went undercover as a reporter and asked random people on the street what they thought of him, and they unknowingly roasted him to his face.

The experiment was part of a Jimmy Kimmel Live! segment. The pink-haired rocker was given a makeover for the special, which included a brown wig, facial hair, glasses and covering up his tattoos. Though, you'll notice he left the hoop earring in his cartilage.

"I feel like this is what the profile picture of all the people that hate me looks like," Kelly said once the transformation was complete.

Dressed in a brown suit, MGK headed out into the wild that is Hollywood Boulevard and began asking pedestrians questions about the Oscars and more.

"How do you feel about Machine Gun Kelly?" he asked one woman. "Not a huge fan, I think his new direction is a little forced," she replied, and the musician made several comments of agreement in return.

Another woman admitted that she is a fan of MGK's music, but she doesn't understand his blood-drinking rituals.

"Congratulations on the wedding, please don't sacrifice a goat after," she added.

Hilariously, there was a bystander dressed in a Spiderman costume walking around in the background who tried to throw Kelly under the bus, but the woman being questioned didn't seem to catch on.

"[Expletive] Spiderman, you're supposed to respect secret identities," Kelly remarked.

Watch the entire clip below, it starts around the 9:53 mark.

MGK has proved himself to be quite the polarizing figure within the rock and metal community, given his transition from rap-to-rock, and of course, his beef with Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor didn't make it any better. However, his latest album Mainstream Sellout is currently the No. 1 record in the country — making it his second consecutive No. 1 after 2020's Tickets to My Downfall — so there obviously is an audience that appreciates what he's doing.

