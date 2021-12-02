Marilyn Manson Loses One of His Grammy Nominations Related to Kanye West

This week, Marilyn Manson was deprived of one of the two Grammy Award nominations he initially received for his work on Donda, Kanye West's latest album.

West, the hip-hop artist who recently changed his legal name to just Ye, has served as Manson's only portal to the public eye in 2021. The rock singer has otherwise kept a low profile since multiple women publicly accused him of sexual and other types of abuse beginning in February, sparked by an allegation from one of his former fiancées, actress Evan Rachel Wood. He's now facing several lawsuits related to the horrific accusations and is currently being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

But the Recording Academy hasn't removed Manson's eligibility for any reason listed above. Only because of a clerical recalibration, it would seem. That's what The New York Times reported on Thursday (Dec. 2). Since the nominations for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards arrived last week, the Academy has made various changes to the details of them, such as confirming songwriters' names and correcting misspellings.

Amid the corrections, Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, has been removed as a writer on the Donda track "Jail" — nominated for Best Rap Song — since his name has been similarly deleted from the tune's official credits. Manson's vocals appear on Donda on another version of the track, "Jail, Pt. 2," which still contains his credit but is not a nominated song.

However, Donda is also nominated for Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammys, so Manson gets to keep his name on that nomination as a featured artist and songwriter.

The Grammy Awards last week defended the decision to keep Manson's name on nominations relayed to Ye. "We're not going to be in the business of restricting people from submitting their work for our voters to decide on," Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said.

The Grammys air Jan. 31, 2022, on CBS from L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena. It will also stream on Paramount+.