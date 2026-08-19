On Tuesday (Aug. 18), Chris Shaw joined Loudwire Nights to discuss his band Memo PST and their latest album, Eternal Actors. Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"I had a good feeling about this record while we were making it and all the steps along the way of doing the artwork and the process of getting it mastered," Shaw shared with Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong.

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"Hearing the test press, you're one step closer to having it released each time something like that happens ... It's nice that it's finally out and you can hold it in your hands."

Shaw has been part of a lot of music over the years, from Vile Nation to Ex-Cult to GØGGS, but with Eternal Actors, he approached it a little differently than past albums.

"We demoed the whole thing, which is something I've only done a couple of times," he admitted.

"There were demo sessions and before that there was a lot of writing sessions between me and Orville [Neeley]. I think that the work we put into it kind of laid the groundwork for like, alright, this thing's going to be special. The time and effort is evident, I think."

For Shaw, music has always been part of his life, not just with the bands he's been part of in recent memory, but from a young age, too.

Memo PST Memo PST

"As an artistic expression, it's always been number one for me," Shaw shared about creating music.

"I started singing in punk bands when I was a teenager and pretty much just never stopped ... My sister was older than me and had friends that would show me alternative rock, stuff that skaters or surfers at the time were listening to and so that got me interested in alternative or counterculture music."

When he was a teenager in Memphis, though, his eyes started to open to what was possible with music as he went to all-ages shows at a venue called the Caravan.

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"They would have shows almost every night and I would make up excuses why I had to leave, I was still in high school so I had to kind of finesse my parents a little bit," he said.

"My friends were starting to play music and be in the opening bands at the venue and I think that's when I realized, not only can I support this thing and be a part of it, but I could step up and make my own noise, too."

What Else Did Memo PST's Chris Shaw Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Getting addicted to being a frontman: "With punk music, you get to yell and yell in the microphone. Especially at that age when you feel like you're not really being listened to or people don't really think what you have to say matters, there's nothing better, because it's like you're forcing them to listen."

Staying true to his punk, underground roots: "I think over the years I've said no to some things that made sense. In retrospect, I was happy to say no...it's kind of obvious, especially for a punk band, what's a good decision and what's not. I think that you could make decisions that might bring you a little bit more instantaneous success, but it might dilute your fanbase or get you down a road that you might not be interested in the long run. That comes with experience."

What it's like having Henry Rollins as a fan: "I have a couple Black Flag tattoos. They've been one of my favorite bands since I was 16, 17 years old. The first time I met Henry Rollins, I was probably stuttering, sweating profusely. He's a hero of mine. And to have his respect, it means the world to me honestly ... He's the bar, it's an amazing feeling. And I guess, you know, it's a responsibility."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below or the Video at the Top of the Page

Chris Shaw joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday, Aug. 18; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.