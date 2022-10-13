Metallica + ‘Stranger Things’ Drone Light Show Is the Ultimate Halloween Display

Metallica have had a great year after seeing their music used in Netflix's hit show Stranger Things. Now, as we dive into the spooky season, video of an incredible Halloween light show incorporating both the band and the streaming series has emerged.

The 400-foot spectacle involves drones that fly overhead to display Metallica's unmistakable wordmark. Trust us, if you saw this thing in your neighborhood, you'd definitely pull over.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

The light show kicks off to "Master of Puppets," the Metallica song included in Netflix's Stranger Things 4 that gave the band a bit of renewed visibility over the summer. In the season finale, the character Eddie Munson plays the tune on guitar in a crucial scene. Subsequently, Metallica welcomed new fans before some discussed "canceling" the band.

The Metallica x Stranger Things light show comes courtesy of the California-based company Magical Light Shows. For those experienced in producing amateur light shows of their own, the outfit sells its Metallica Stranger Things sequence for $39.99.

Magical Light Shows head Tom BetGeorge is known throughout the state for his dazzling drone and light displays. That includes Christmas light shows that he begins programming a year ahead of time, as he explained to The Mercury News in 2020.

"I do absolutely feel like it's a calling, because I am literally able to reach millions every year," he added. "If you go to my YouTube channel and read the comments — it blows my mind how many people are legitimately feeling better by watching these videos."

Metallica recently wrapped up the majority of their 2022 tour dates. To end the year, they'll play a tribute show plus their own Helping Hands Concert. Get Metallica tickets here.

Halloween 2022 House Light + Drone Show Featuring Metallica + Stranger Things