MGK Opens Up on Father’s Childhood Murder Trial for First Time

Machine Gun Kelly has on occasion worked his rough family life growing up into his music, but during a recent guest appearance on Bunnie XO's Dumb Blonde podcast, the rapper-turned-rocker revealed some of the darker backstory to his upbringing, including that his own father was tried for the murder of his grandfather when he was just a 9 year old kid.

That traumatic experience, MGK says, shaped some of how he was raised.

"I always used to get so mad at [my dad] when I was a kid cause if I scared him or he heard a loud boom or a loud noise, he would freak out — like gnarly freak out," explained MGK, who then added the context as to why. "You sit there and you think about a kid who was on trial at 9 years old for the murder of his father and the story that was told to me was always that their dad had dropped the gun and his head essentially blew off. So that all happened in the room with my dad at 9 years old."

According to the musician, police had found the shotgun underneath a bed and later tried his father and his grandmother for murder before they were eventually acquitted in the case.

He went on to describe his father as someone who had a split personality and revealed that schizophrenia had been part of the history on that side of his family. He also likened his father to having an obsessive compulsive personality, much like Christian Bale's character in American Psycho, where tidiness and perfection were expected and anything less was not tolerated.

About MGK's Mother

Within the same interview, MGK addressed his mother's role in his upbringing. Revealing that she left when he was 9 years old, his mother was not a presence as he grew up under his father's care. "I didn't hear the word 'mom' during my whole teenage years. All I heard was 'whore.'" Kelly revealed at one point.

That said, he did clarify to Bunnie XO that when he referenced her early in his career, it wasn't done with a full reflection of who she is.

“I would like to say for the record I love my mom dearly, and I misrepresented her a lot early in my career,” Kelly explained. “And not misrepresented in the sense of not speaking truth. I was speaking my truth, but I didn’t give the masses the chance to understand her truth.”

Within the chat, he reveals that he later learned that his father had kept her away from him. Check out more of the discussion below.

MGK can currently be heard on the duet "Lonely Road" with Bunnie XO's husband, Jelly Roll.

MGK Guests on Bunnie XO's Dumb Blonde Podcast