Motionless in White currently have a viral hit to celebrate. Last month's "Slaughterhouse," the pummeling Motionless in White song with contributions from Knocked Loose lead vocalist Bryan Garris, has cracked Spotify's Viral 50 in the United States.

"Slaughterhouse" now sits as No. 38 on the chart that reflects user plays on the ubiquitous music streaming service as well as elsewhere on the internet. The single rests between two catalog selections from other artists that show the streaming popularity imbued by viral entertainment moments.

Singer Englebert Humperdinck's 1968 recording of "A Man Without Love," bolstered by inclusion in the Disney+ series Moon Knight, is at No. 37. Singer Kate Bush's "Cloudbusting," among a spate of her songs reinvigorated by TV placements, is at No. 39. (Currently No. 1 on Spotify's U.S. Viral 50 is Bush's "Running Up That Hill," a 1985 song that found new life in Netflix's Stranger Things 4.)

As for Motionless in White, the metalcore band's "Slaughterhouse" is the third single from Scoring the End of the World. Its May arrival followed the singles "Masterpiece" and "Cyberhex." The effort's Mick Gordon-featuring title track emerged last week. Scoring the End of the World comes out in full on June 10.

Rather than being based purely on Spotify streams, the Viral 50 chart also factors in the use of songs elsewhere on the internet. And upon release, "Slaughterhouse" seemed to gain a hold with rock fans' YouTube reaction videos. See a selection of those below.

"Slaughterhouse" Reaction Videos

In September, Motionless in White will open select dates on Lamb of God's North American tour with Killswitch Engage. Last month, Motionless in White bandleader Chris Motionless sat down to discuss the band's sonic dynamics.

Scoring the End of the World is available to pre-save for streaming and pre-order in physical formats alongside merch bundles via Motionless in White's official website.

Motionless in White feat. Bryan Garris, "Slaughterhouse"