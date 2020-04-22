Musicians Remember Falling In Reverse’s Derek Jones

Yesterday (Apr. 22) brought with it the tragic news that Derek Jones, founding member and guitarist of Falling in Reverse, had passed away at the age of 35.

His death was confirmed by bandmate Ronnie Radke, who took to Twitter to share his devastation at Jones' passing. The message was accompanied by four photos of the late guitarist, who formally joined the band in 2010 and has been featured on all four of Falling in Reverse's albums.

Tributes poured in on social media, including those of fellow musicians in the rock and metal scene. Below is a list of thoughts and memories shared by Jones' contemporaries, including members of Attila, Of Mice & Men and Ice Nine Kills. We'll update the list as more artists pay tribute to Jones.

Ronnie Radke, Falling in Reverse

Ryan Seaman, I Don’t Know How But They Found Me (Formerly Falling In Reverse)

Christian Thompson, Ex-Falling In Reverse

Ice Nine Kills

Chris 'Fronz' Fronziak, Atilla

Skyler Acord, Issues

Paige (WWE)

Josh Balz, Ex-Motionless In White

Aaron Pauley, Of Mice & Men

Tyler Smyth, Dangerkids

Lee McKinney, Born of Osiris

The sad passing of Derek Jones is the subject of a special Note To Scene podcast which recaps the guitarist's entire career — listen here.

Prior to joining Falling in Reverse, Jones was a member of hardcore group A Smile From the Trenches. During his time in the band from 2007 until 2010, he was featured on one EP and a full length record.

He relocated to Las Vegas in 2010 a few months before Radke's release from prison with the intention of starting Falling in Reverse together later in the year. Less than two years later, the group had landed a record deal with Epitaph and released their debut album, The Drug In Me Is You, in the summer of 2011. Falling in Reverse's fourth album, Coming Home, came out in 2017.

Our thoughts are with Jones' friends and family during this time.