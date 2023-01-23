Nickelback Announce 2023 North American Tour With Brantley Gilbert + Josh Ross
In support of last year's Get Rollin' album, Nickelback have announced a headlining North American tour with special guests Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross.
Currently, there's quite a lot of crossover appeal between hard rock and country rock, which makes this tour an exciting one, with Gilbert's time spent on the road late last year with Five Finger Death Punch providing proof that such a demand exists for this type of lineup.
The run includes 35 stops plus two festival dates in the mix for the stretch between the June 12 kickoff and the Aug. 30 conclusion. Tickets will go on sale on Jan. 27 at 10AM local time at Live Nation and VIP packages can be explored at this location.
View the complete list of tour dates below and watch a video announcement from Nickelback as well.
Get Rollin', Nickelback's 10th studio album, was released on Nov. 18, preceded by three singles — "San Quentin," "Those Days" and "High Time." The record hit No. 30 on the Billboard 200 chart and is the band's first since 2017's Feed the Machine.
Gilbert also put out a new album, So Help Me God, in 2022 and Ross, who has one studio album to his name (2020's Do What You Love), has released two new singles this year — "On a Different Night" and "Trouble."
Nickelback 2023 Tour Dates with Brantley Gilbert + Josh Ross
^ festival date
June 12 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre
June 14 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
June 16 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
June 17 – Bloomington, Ill. @ Tailgate N' Tall Boys ^
June 20 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre
June 22 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre
June 24 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
June 25 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
June 28 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
June 30 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
July 01 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
July 06 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 08 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
July 09 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 12 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center
July 14 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum
July 15 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
July 18 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
July 20 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
July 22 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavillion
July 23 – The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion
July 29 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 30 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Aug. 01 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 03 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 05 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 07 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 09 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 11 – Oro-Medonte, Ontario @ Boots and Hearts Festival ^
Aug. 13 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theater
Aug. 16 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 18 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 22 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 24 – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
Aug. 26 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 27 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 30 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena