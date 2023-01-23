In support of last year's Get Rollin' album, Nickelback have announced a headlining North American tour with special guests Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross.

Currently, there's quite a lot of crossover appeal between hard rock and country rock, which makes this tour an exciting one, with Gilbert's time spent on the road late last year with Five Finger Death Punch providing proof that such a demand exists for this type of lineup.

The run includes 35 stops plus two festival dates in the mix for the stretch between the June 12 kickoff and the Aug. 30 conclusion. Tickets will go on sale on Jan. 27 at 10AM local time at Live Nation and VIP packages can be explored at this location.

View the complete list of tour dates below and watch a video announcement from Nickelback as well.

Get Rollin', Nickelback's 10th studio album, was released on Nov. 18, preceded by three singles — "San Quentin," "Those Days" and "High Time." The record hit No. 30 on the Billboard 200 chart and is the band's first since 2017's Feed the Machine.

Gilbert also put out a new album, So Help Me God, in 2022 and Ross, who has one studio album to his name (2020's Do What You Love), has released two new singles this year — "On a Different Night" and "Trouble."

Nickelback Announce 2023 Tour With Brantley Gilbert + Josh Ross

^ festival date

June 12 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

June 14 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

June 16 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

June 17 – Bloomington, Ill. @ Tailgate N' Tall Boys ^

June 20 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

June 22 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre

June 24 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

June 25 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

June 28 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

June 30 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

July 01 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

July 06 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 08 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

July 09 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 12 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

July 14 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

July 15 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

July 18 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

July 20 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

July 22 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavillion

July 23 – The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion

July 29 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 30 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Aug. 01 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 03 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 05 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 07 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 09 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Aug. 11 – Oro-Medonte, Ontario @ Boots and Hearts Festival ^

Aug. 13 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theater

Aug. 16 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 18 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Aug. 22 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Aug. 24 – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 26 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 27 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 30 – Belmont Park, N.Y. @ UBS Arena

