Nickelback have just debuted a new single, "High Time," which is all about smoking weed and it even finds frontman Chad Kroeger adopting a bit of a southern accent on the country-flavored song.

It's been a case of "expect the unexpected" when it comes to the newest Nickelback offerings off their forthcoming album, Get Rollin', which will be out Nov. 18. First, there was "San Quentin," an ultra-heavy hard rock jam that had fans thinking the 'Back had gone metalcore when they released the initial teaser. Then came the uber-nostalgic power ballad "Those Days" and, here, we've got one about rollin' around in a van while rollin' some joints.

"Some folks just go straight and narrow / Turns out that life ain’t right for me / Cause every time we cross state lines / The grass we find on the other side," sings the Canadian-born Kroeger with a slight Southern twinge to his voice.

"High Time" is imbued with a touch of funk in the verses as well, making it another curiously dynamic track that Nickelback have made impossibly catchy, as they've been doing for over 20 years now.

Take a listen at the bottom of the page and read the lyrics directly below. Pre-order your copy of Get Rollin' here.

Nickelback, "High Time" Lyrics

Same old, same town, Going nowhere,

Need a brand new view in front of me

Don’t need no map no need to pack

And don’t care much if we come back

Sittin’ still just wasn’t meant for me Some folks just go straight and narrow

Turns out that life ain’t right for me

Cause every time we cross state lines

The grass we find on the other side

Always seems to twist up twice as green Well it’s high time you and I got rollin’

Some place else we just gotta be

That beat up van I bought you thought was stolen

Looked like hell but felt like home to me Strummin’, thumpin’ on the dashboard

Purple haze makes it hard to see

Two rearview dice, three friends of mine

And four bald tires still rollin right

Taste of inspiration’s all we need. Well it’s high time you and I got rollin’

(Like a rollin’ stone)

Some place else we just gotta be

That beat up van I bought you thought was stolen

(Ain’t been stollen long)

Looked like hell but felt like home to me

Eagles got us down to California

(Songs we’re singing on)

Beach boys got us surfin’ on the sea

We got stoned goin’ up to Colorado

(We been smoking’ on)

And couldn’t see the forest for the trees Better take a picture

Cause baby I can betcha that

We won’t be round here for long

Freedom train keeps movin’ on Stoppin’ off and take it slow

Top it off when we get low

Only way that this can last

If you got ass, the grass or gas. Clappin’, Tappin’, get your groove on.

Front seat drums and back seat harmonies,

when we drive by your country side

stick out your thumb if you need a ride

No one knows just where this road will lead Well it’s high time you and I got rollin’

(Like a rollin’ stone)

Some place else we just gotta be

That beat up van I bought you thought was stolen

(Ain’t been stollen long)

Looked like hell but felt like home to me

Eagles got us down to California

(Songs we’re singing on)

Beach boys got us surfin’ on the sea

We got Rocky Mountain high in Colorado

(We been smoking’ on)

And couldn’t see the forest for the trees

Head here to listen to and follow Loudwire's playlist of 2022's Best Rock Songs.



Nickelback, "High Time"