Chad Kroeger Adopts Southern Accent on New Nickelback Song ‘High Time’ About Smoking Weed
Nickelback have just debuted a new single, "High Time," which is all about smoking weed and it even finds frontman Chad Kroeger adopting a bit of a southern accent on the country-flavored song.
It's been a case of "expect the unexpected" when it comes to the newest Nickelback offerings off their forthcoming album, Get Rollin', which will be out Nov. 18. First, there was "San Quentin," an ultra-heavy hard rock jam that had fans thinking the 'Back had gone metalcore when they released the initial teaser. Then came the uber-nostalgic power ballad "Those Days" and, here, we've got one about rollin' around in a van while rollin' some joints.
"Some folks just go straight and narrow / Turns out that life ain’t right for me / Cause every time we cross state lines / The grass we find on the other side," sings the Canadian-born Kroeger with a slight Southern twinge to his voice.
"High Time" is imbued with a touch of funk in the verses as well, making it another curiously dynamic track that Nickelback have made impossibly catchy, as they've been doing for over 20 years now.
Take a listen at the bottom of the page and read the lyrics directly below. Pre-order your copy of Get Rollin' here.
Nickelback, "High Time" Lyrics
Same old, same town, Going nowhere,
Need a brand new view in front of me
Don’t need no map no need to pack
And don’t care much if we come back
Sittin’ still just wasn’t meant for me
Some folks just go straight and narrow
Turns out that life ain’t right for me
Cause every time we cross state lines
The grass we find on the other side
Always seems to twist up twice as green
Well it’s high time you and I got rollin’
Some place else we just gotta be
That beat up van I bought you thought was stolen
Looked like hell but felt like home to me
Strummin’, thumpin’ on the dashboard
Purple haze makes it hard to see
Two rearview dice, three friends of mine
And four bald tires still rollin right
Taste of inspiration’s all we need.
Well it’s high time you and I got rollin’
(Like a rollin’ stone)
Some place else we just gotta be
That beat up van I bought you thought was stolen
(Ain’t been stollen long)
Looked like hell but felt like home to me
Eagles got us down to California
(Songs we’re singing on)
Beach boys got us surfin’ on the sea
We got stoned goin’ up to Colorado
(We been smoking’ on)
And couldn’t see the forest for the trees
Better take a picture
Cause baby I can betcha that
We won’t be round here for long
Freedom train keeps movin’ on
Stoppin’ off and take it slow
Top it off when we get low
Only way that this can last
If you got ass, the grass or gas.
Clappin’, Tappin’, get your groove on.
Front seat drums and back seat harmonies,
when we drive by your country side
stick out your thumb if you need a ride
No one knows just where this road will lead
Well it’s high time you and I got rollin’
(Like a rollin’ stone)
Some place else we just gotta be
That beat up van I bought you thought was stolen
(Ain’t been stollen long)
Looked like hell but felt like home to me
Eagles got us down to California
(Songs we’re singing on)
Beach boys got us surfin’ on the sea
We got Rocky Mountain high in Colorado
(We been smoking’ on)
And couldn’t see the forest for the trees