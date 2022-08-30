Unstoppable guitarist Nita Strauss on Tuesday (Aug. 30) released her latest instrumental number, the majestic and riff-laden "Summer Storm." It's her first solo single since the former Alice Cooper band member joined Demi Lovato's band as main guitarist last month.

It's also Strauss' first new music since last year's "Dead Inside" featuring Disturbed lead singer David Draiman. That tune brought the guitarist her first No. 1 on Billboard's Active Rock chart.

Listen to "Summer Storm" near the bottom of this post.

The new song is earmarked for Strauss' forthcoming second studio album. "Instrumental music is where my heart is," she explains, "and 'Summer Storm' might be the song I feel captures my personal style the most: cathartic, driving and emotional. While a lot of the upcoming record will have guest vocalists, I'm also so proud of the instrumental tracks and excited to officially unleash this one on the world!"

Strauss already seems to be rubbing off on Lovato. When the pop star's newly assembled rock group did Fallon this month, Lovato played a very metal-looking guitar.

While the branding on the axe's headstock was obscured, the shape is unmistakably an Ibanez X series. Particularly the Xiphos, sold as the IronLabel XPTB620 (6-string) and XPTB720 (7-string). Perhaps Strauss hooked Lovato up through her Ibanez endorsement deal. (Watch the video under the song.)

Nita Strauss, "Summer Storm"

Demi Lovato, "Substance" (Live on Fallon)