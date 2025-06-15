‘See Ya!’ – Nuclear Blast Records Is Leaving X (Formerly Twitter) + Followers Are Confused

Over the past several years, many accounts – both personal and professional – have left X (formerly Twitter) for various reasons. Last Thursday, June 12, legendary metal label Nuclear Blast Records revealed that they’re leaving the divisive social media platform (with no explicit reason given), leading to substantial confusion and contention amongst followers.

Nuclear Blast Records’ Post + X’s Recent Divisiveness

In their official announcement on X (which you can view below), Nuclear Blast Records wrote, “See ya!” next to a waving hand emoji. Also included in the tweet is an image stating: “We’re leaving X in 48 hours . . . But the riffs continue over on: Instagram, TikTok, Bluesky, Facebook, YouTube & Spotify. See you there!”

That’s all they said, and as of this writing, their X account – which currently has over 231,000 followers – is still active (albeit with no newer posts).

On that note, though, Nuclear Blast Records is far from the only significant account to declare that they’re bidding farewell to X over the last few years.

For instance, iconic guitarist Slash announced his departure from X this past April. In 2024, Avenged Sevenfold vocalist M. Shadows issued his goodbye to X, too, as did Avatar frontman Johannes Eckerstrom in late 2023 (amidst condemning the platform for being a “cesspool” whose “algorithm seems solely aimed to brainwash people into hatred and ignorance”).

What People Are Saying

Obviously, the label’s lack of clarity regarding the decision has left their followers simultaneously confused and speculative. In addition to multiple users asking “Why?” in one way or another, numerous people are guessing that it’s related to X’s recent reputation for housing toxic sociopolitical debates, bigoted speech and the like.

For instance, one user replied to Nuclear Blast Records’s post: “Not the comments making this decision justified. Being metal doesn't mean you have to tolerate hate. Will see you on your other platforms.” Likewise, someone else stated: “Oh no! I hope the bands signed to NB find a new label that puts music first, instead of politics.”

Unsurprisingly, those reactions (and their subsequent responses) – all of which you can see below, alongside others – highlight the aforementioned reputation that may’ve caused Nuclear Blast Records’ exodus from the social media titan.

So, how do you feel about Nuclear Blast Records leaving X? Let us know!

More About Nuclear Blast Records

Founded in 1987 by Markus Staiger, Nuclear Blast Records began in Germany and – by their own account – they’ve “become a global force” (with over 100 bands on their roster). They promote numerous subsections of metal, rock and punk, and they currently represent major – and in some instances, controversial – artists such as In Flames, Black Sabbath, Marilyn Manson, Lamb of God, Guns N’ Roses, Judas Priest, Katatonia, Opeth, Green Day and Trivium.

Of course, they’ve also sponsored festivals (such as Summer Breeze 2024 and Suffocation’s 2025 Summer Festival tour), and they’re known for offering plenty of options regarding physical media and band-related merchandise.