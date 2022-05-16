10 Onstage Rock + Metal All-Star Jams We Can’t Believe Happened

Do you ever wish that your favorite rock and metal bands collaborated to create an all-star jam?

Over the years, countless bands have collaborated on stage in some of the most impressive and unlikely performances. Who would have ever thought that Lady Gaga and Metallica would grace the stage together? Or who exactly came up with the idea for Linkin Park to perform alongside Paul McCartney and Jay-Z?

If there's one thing that music fans have learned is that unlikely collaborations usually provide epic and memorable moments. All-star jams don't happen too often, but when they bring together the legends in rock and metal, you're sure to pay attention.

Discover a list of the most iconic onstage rock and metal all-star jams, below.